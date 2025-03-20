(KPEL-FM) - Louisiana has encountered challenges over the years in regards to education. Primarily, the challenge has been how to improve performance compared to the other states. Louisiana has routinely ranked at or near the bottom in relation to overall education metrics,

That being said, Louisiana is definitely making progress. In a recent report from the Department of Education, Louisiana topped the list in relation to academic recovery. Comparing 4th and 8th grade performance from 2019-2024, Louisiana has made drastic improvements in Math and Reading scores. 4th grade math and reading scores ranked 50th in 2019. Now, Louisiana ranks 38th and 16th in the nation. 8th grade growth was also seen over the past 5 years. Louisiana ranked 49th and 45th in Math and Reading in 2019, compared to 43rd and 29th in 2024.

Louisiana still has a way to go, but there's a dramatic shift in performance which bodes well for our students. Tutoring programs implemented by the state as well as adding a K-3 literacy screener which has resulted in dramatic performance increases regarding reading. The same concept will be applied to a K-3 math screener as well to improve overall math performance even more.

Having a strong educational foundation is vital to success later in life, and the better job Louisiana does in preparing the future, the better shape Louisiana will be in down the road when these students graduate and integrate into the workforce.

When determining the right school for your child, academics is definitely a top priority, but there are other factors in play, including culture and diversity, health and safety, clubs and activities, resources, and surveys of parents, teachers and students. A study by Niche has ranked the top public schools based on those metrics. See which schools made the grade below.