(KPEL-FM) - There are a lot of factors to consider when determining the best place for you and your family to live. Louisiana is blessed with a diverse group of parishes all across the state, each with its own unique charms and benefits.

Sometimes the economy guides you to your location, where jobs in your field are plentiful. Other times, it's access to quality education for yourself or your children that is a primary concern. Other things like affordability and cost of living play roles in determining where you call home.

How the Best Parishes were Measured

So, all that being said, which parishes rank the best as places to live here in Louisiana? Well, Niche, a website dedicated to connect families with communities that have strong educational resources, compiled a list from statistics that included factors such as population, median household income, median home value and top schools in the area to build a list of the best places to live in the country. Stacker then took the information and narrowed down the answers to parishes here in Louisiana.

How Did Louisiana Parishes Rank Compared to the Rest of America?

One parish in Louisiana ranked in the top 100 in the United States, while 10 others ranked in the top 500. Once again, this analysis was performed by a company that focuses primarily on education, so quality of schools weighed heavily in the rankings along with other economic factors. When making a major life decision like where to plant your roots, it's always best to utilize multiple resources when making such a choice. With that, here's how Louisiana parishes ranked in the survey.