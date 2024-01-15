This Burger Joint is Considered the Best in Texas

Let’s get this debate started.

Claiming a burger joint is the best in the Lone Star State is a bold statement. I know I would have a hard time narrowing it down to just one restaurant in one city, much less the whole state.

But people on the internet do it all the time. And the folks who rate burger joints rarely agree on which spot has the best.

Get our free mobile app

I will say that I’m glad people are willing to stake their reputation on such a bold claim. The way I see it, it makes it that much easier to choose where to eat when I’m out on the road.

The folks at 24/7 Wall St. are the latest to boldly claim to have found the best burger joint in each state.

For my money, a great burger leaves the wrapper soaked in grease to the point that any chili or other topping is liable to bust through it. Seriously, I don’t even get mad when I have to change shirts because chili dripped through the wrapper on me. It’s totally worth it.

And I’m well aware of the fact that grease ain’t exactly good for you. But everything is okay in moderation, right? Just maybe don’t have a burger for lunch every day of the week.

Anyway, you came here to find out which burger joint is the best in the state. That would be Grump’s Burgers.

Owner Collier Albright founded Grumps back in 2001 when he decided it was time to leave his corporate gig and try his hand at making burgers. Over 20 years and five locations later, Grumps has been named the Best Burger in every market they’re in.

Now that’s impressive.

Grumps has locations in Granbury, Stephenville, Burleson, Cleburne, and Abilene. Learn more about them on their official website.

Most Fun Adult-Only Restaurant in Texas It's like going to the state fair with all the games, fun, and food. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

8 Tasty Texas Treats to Give to Friends That Live Far Away Delicious things to give your pals that are missing out on Texas staples. Gallery Credit: Chrissy