(KPEL-FM) - It's time to take a vacation again. With Summer on the horizon, you may want to get away and relax. Sometimes, you may not want to take the 3-4 hour drive to the Biloxi/Mobile area for some beach time, and even 2 hours to head to Holly Beach may not fit your needs. What if there was a place where you could enjoy sun, sand and shade and takes about an hour from Lafayette to get there?

When I first moved to Lafayette (way back in the day), more often than not, people would mention 'I'm heading to the Point'. After a little investigation, I found out they were talking about Cypremort Point State Park. Part of the Louisiana State Park system, Cypremort Point can get you access to a man-made beach, boat launch to head out into the gulf for some fishing. If you're wanting to fish from the shore, the park has a 100 foot fishing area on the north and south sides of the park.

Cabins, campsites and spots to set up tents are all available and reasonably priced. There are even pavilions available for rental near the beach for some shade. Rates vary by season and can be found here.

Will you find miles upon miles of wide sandy beaches and nearby businesses across the street? Nope, but that's not the point. This is a way to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some quiet time and nature an hour away from Lafayette.

If you haven't been to the Point in a while (or in my case, ever) make plans this summer to get a little closer to nature without burning a whole tank of gas in the process. You can visit the beach and be back before sundown. One added bonus, you won't have to potentially get stuck on the Basin Bridge and miss out on your beach time.

Cypremort Point State Park Information

Address:

306 Beach Ln, Cypremort Point, LA 70538

Website:

Cypremort Point State Park Website

Contact info:

337-867-4510

1-888-867-4510

cypremort@crt.la.gov