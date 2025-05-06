(KPEL-FM) - When asked what they want to be when they grow up, children often look to individuals who are admired by the community for their selfless sacrifice. One frequently heard response over the years has been 'Police Officer'.

Children don't know everything that police do for the community, what they give up, and the dangers they are in as part of their daily duties. It's not until they grow that the potential career path truly opens up and presents therm with the honor and responsibilities that are a part of the job.

Police have played a vital role in the safety and security of communities for generations, and often, families of police officers become officers themselves, passing down the mantle to the next group of cadets. Sometimes the job has its rewards, including the recognition received for a job well done, saving lives, stopping crimes, and even connecting with the community. There are benefits and opportunities for advancement in your career, as well as job security. Law enforcement can also have a strong sense of purpose by making a positive impact on their communities.

Being a member of the police force also has its struggles, from difficult hours, high stress levels and potential negative impacts on family life, due to the other struggles. One challenge is the awareness that at any given moment, during any interaction with the public, you could encounter a violent reaction. The mere act of pulling a driver over for speeding can result in tragic consequences. It gets even worse when the situation you are heading into is charged with violence and individuals who have no respect for the law.

It is always a tragedy when someone dies, but it takes an even more somber tone when someone in law enforcement dies in the line of duty. Their End of Watch is often marked by large gatherings of law enforcement officials honoring one of their own. Here in Acadiana, we've had our share of casualties in the line of duty, most recently with the death of Rayne Police Officer Lieutenant Allen Credur.

Also in recent history, Corporal Michael Paul Middlebrook from Lafayette and Vermilion Parish Deputy Sheriff Allan Bares Jr. lost their lives serving their communities, and a school and a road have been renamed in their honor.

Here is a list of those who died in the line of duty here in Acadiana, We thank you for your service and sacrifice, and being the Thin Blue Line protecting communities from those who would wish them harm. Officer Down Memorial Page has a running list of those who have reached their End of Watch. Below is a list of Acadiana law enforcement officials we lost from 2000-present.