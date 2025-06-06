(Lafayette, Louisiana) - It's summertime, and people will be hitting the road for vacations over the next few months. When you leave Louisiana, you realize that the road conditions change, and that some roads are very nice for a reason. They're toll roads that were built and maintained using toll fees, either by the state or through private ownership.

Get our free mobile app

In recent trips through Texas I've often encountered toll roads, especially in the Houston area. The anxiety I feel not knowing what to do can be very stressful, and then waiting for a bill from the toll department that may or may not come is always lingering. This is why the Toll Fee Scams are so effective.

What Are Toll Fee Scams?

According to Kathryn Mobley, President and CEO of the Acadiana Better Business Bureau, Toll Fee scams are on the rise again, timed perfectly with summer travel. Individuals in the Acadiana area have reported receiving texts informing them of unpaid tolls, reportedly from a wide rage of states including Illinois Tollway, Massachusetts or the Ohio Turnpike. The ones that can really catch people from Louisiana are the Toll texts from Texas Toll and even the Florida Turnpike. These texts include a link to settle your toll balance, which can appear to look legitimate when clicking on the link. Reportedly, you'll notice they begin asking for personal information including your social security number.

How To Avoid Text Message Phishing Scams

First, if you haven't been out of Louisiana, there's likely no reason for you to be receiving any Toll Fee messaging. There are currently only two toll roads, the southbound stretch of LA 1 Expressway stretching from Golden Meadow to Port Fourchon, and the southbound Lake Pontchartrain Causeway. That may change if the Lake Charles bridge in development implements tolls, but for now, you shouldn't encounter any toll roads outside the two previously mentioned areas.

If you do travel out of state and may have encountered a toll road, keep in mind how they track down individuals who used their road, their license plate. They can trace the license plate back to the registered owner of the vehicle and will mail you any correspondence. There's no real way for them to obtain your phone number based on your license plate, nor will they text you regarding any fees you may incur.

Toll Fee Scam texts will often be sent from an out of country area code.

Never click on a link in texts. Always try to determine the legitimate site and go to that website directly to investigate further. Scammers can manipulate the website address to appear legitimate.

Never give out any personal information from your birth date to social security number and more.

Learn More: How To Spot Fake Text Messages

What Else Can I Do Regarding Toll Fee Scam Texts?

Recommendations include blocking the number and deleting the message so you don't accidentally click on a link. You can also report the text to the BBM Scam Tracker to help others be aware of the scam.

Be safe, and inform others in your family, young and old, of these types of scams and how they can avoid getting scammed themselves.