Aaron Rodgers Decision on His Future Could be Imminent After Exiting his Cave

Breaking News, according to Xuan Thai of ESPN Aaron Rodgers has concluded his darkness retreat.

Why is this important? Well, Rodgers is expected to inform the Packers on whether he wants to stay in Green Bay or not. Many in the league have suspected that he will leave and go to either the Raiders or the Jets. Either way, the decision has to begin first with whether or not he will stay with the Packers. Now Packers president Mark Murphy has said there is no timeline for his decision, but I'm sure he would rather have that decision sooner than later.

Social Media Reacts To Rodgers Emerging From His Cave

Wherever Aaron Rodgers decides to go, he will need to make sure he is committed to playing football first. Because he can not afford to have another season like last year.