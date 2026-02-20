Every St. Patrick’s Day, there’s always that couple. You know the ones. Head-to-toe green. Over-the-top outfits. No hesitation. No shame. Just full commitment to the theme and the moment. At Patty 2026, we’re finally giving those people the recognition they deserve.

Thanks to The Apothecary Shoppe, we’re on the hunt for the King & Queen of Green, and yes, this is absolutely a real crown-and-throne situation.

What Is the King & Queen of Green Contest?

From March 2 through March 12, listeners from across our stations will have the chance to submit photos showing off their best St. Patrick’s Day green gear. That means outfits, accessories, face paint, beads, capes, crowns. If it’s green, it counts.

Each station will select two qualifiers (one King, one Queen). Those qualifiers will move on to the live, on-stage showdown at Patty, where things get loud, competitive, and very fun.

The final decision?

Let’s just say the crowd will have a say.

What Happens On Stage at Patty?

All qualifiers will be brought on stage to compete for the title of King & Queen of Green, with the crowd helping determine the favorites. Expect energy, cheers, and a whole lot of green pride. The winners won’t just get bragging rights. They’ll receive:

Special on-stage seating before the headliner performs

A full King & Queen prize package

Free entry to Patty 2027, where they’ll officially pass the crown to the next royalty

Yes, there will be thrones. Yes, there will be crowns. Yes, this is happening.

What Do Winners Take Home?

The King & Queen of Green prize package includes:

Official Patty shirts and station gear

On-stage seating for the headliner performance

A royal look complete with crown, sash (or cape), and festive St. Patrick’s Day “jewels”

And a front-row role in next year’s royal hand-off

How to Enter

If you’ve ever said, “We should totally win something for this outfit,” this is your moment.

All you need to do is:

Put together your best green look Snap a photo Submit it below.

That’s it. No complicated hoops. Just pure St. Patrick’s Day spirit.

So grab your green gear, recruit your favorite partner-in-crime, and show us what you’ve got.

👇 Submit your King & Queen of Green entry below 👇