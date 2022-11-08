This Week’s CFP Pole Has Some Major Changes

Week ten of college football is officially in the books and it came with some big-time wins and losses across the country. We have also reached that point in the year where the CFP rankings are released weekly. Many people were upset over the first edition of the CFP poll with Tennessee leaping Georgia for the top spot and Clemson getting ranked fourth over the Michigan Wolverines. Well after all dust has settled from this past weekend, it's easy to say that the new CFP rankings look completely different. Let's break it all down.

The top six has undergone some major changes with Georgia retaking the title as the number one team in the country. Michigan goes from sitting behind Clemson at five to moving up two spots to number three. TCU makes its first appearance in the top four and Rocky Top drops four spots just outside the top four with Oregon.

Oklahoma State v TCU Getty Images loading...

This is all going to change at the end of the year considering Ohio State and Michigan have to play each other at the end of the year. Now as we look at the remainder of the rankings, the Tigers of LSU have inched closer to the top four as they jump three spots to number seven and knock Bama down three spots to number nine.

Alabama v LSU Getty Images loading...

Clemson saw the biggest drop out of any team in rankings as they drop six spots to the tenth spot after their beat-down loss to Notre Dame. Meanwhile, the fighting Irish make their way back into the top 25 for the first time since week two as they come in at twenty.

Clemson v Notre Dame Getty Images loading...

The group has two teams that cracked this week's rankings with Tulane and UCF. UCF comes in at twenty-two after not being on the list at all last week. The title of the top group of five team goes to the Green Wave of Tulane. They come in at seventeen this week after being ranked twenty-one last week. This is huge for Tulane since the top-ranked group of five champion gets a New Years Six bowl bid.

Tulane v USF Getty Images loading...

These rankings are certainly not set in stone and are likely to change a lot more before everything is all set and done.

10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2022 The 10 highest paid college football coaches will collectively make over $88 million in 2022.