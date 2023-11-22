Just over four months ago, the iconic Pete’s Sports Bar & Restaurant had a fire break out and severely damaged the interior of the building. Thank goodness no one was injured in the blaze, however, due to the damage, Pete’s announced they would be temporarily closed.

DJ Digital's Original Story on Pete's Fire

Hot 107.9’s DJ Digital reported back in August

Alton Trahan, a representative from the Lafayette Fire Department, confirmed that the fire originated from a grease trap within the restaurant. The blaze was identified as a grease fire, which escalated quickly. The swift response from the Lafayette Fire Department led to the successful containment and extinguishing of the fire. However, as a precautionary measure, firefighters allowed the building to ventilate, allowing the residual smoke to dissipate.

Based on recent photos, it appears it will be a few more months before Pete's will be reopening as the restaurant is undergoing a complete renovation.

All that's left of the kitchen

View of the bar from the kitchen

Just inside the main entrance of Pete's

Pete's will be featuring a brand new bar.

Seating area on the other side of the bar.

So while it could be a few more months before Pete's is opened for business, it appears we'll all be enjoying a brand new Pete's when it does.