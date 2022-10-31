Aggie Fan Removes Large Possum From Stadium Prior to Kickoff [VIDEO]
He's a lot braver than me.
A fan at the Texas A&M game this past weekend took matters into his own hands when it came time to remove an unwanted guest at Kyle Field.
Fans were alerted that a large possum was behind a row of seats in the stadium, and rather than waiting for someone to come remove it, one fan simply grabbed it himself.
The fan grabbed the possum and walked it out of the stadium, relocating it across the street from where the Aggies played.
Here's Glen Bludau with the rodent as he walks through the hallways of the stadium.
Now, check out the moment the man grabbed the possum and slowly removed it from the stadium. Would you have stuck your hand between the wall and these seats?
